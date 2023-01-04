Browns give their best thoughts and wishes to Bills’ S Damar Hamlin

The Cleveland Browns have a Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers as they wrap up their season. However, after the events that transpired between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL community has surrounded Hamlin, donating over $6.5 million to his foundation’s toy drive. Even former Browns’ quarterback Brian Hoyer made a classy donation.

As expected, the Browns were asked a lot about Hamlin during their open media session. Rattled by the events, all of David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Greg Newsome II, and head coach Kevin Stefanski weighed in.

Here is what they had to say about Hamlin as they all gave him their best.

Head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski, opened his press conference by giving his best to Damar Hamlin.

“Goes without saying, tough couple of days for everybody. My thoughts, my prayers, our team’s thoughts and our team’s prayers are with (Bills S) Damar (Hamlin) and his family. His family, his football family, (Bills Head Coach) Coach (Sean) McDermott, (Bills defensive coordinator/assistant head coach) Coach (Leslie) Frazier and his teammates, just thinking about all those guys. Sending our best wishes and sending our prayers to them because that is what we can do right now. Our players are all processing it and I think all of us are in different ways. We have people here for them should they need anybody to talk to. Again, tough, tough times for this young man, and we are obviously pulling for him.”

Tight end David Njoku added:

“It has been crazy. Just shows you that we really put our body, mind and soul on the line every single play. I have been praying for his family and him, as well. I am just speechless. All we can do is just pray and do whatever we can do to help. Pray.” “You never think things like this happen until it happens so it is hard to just have a gameplan off the rip of what we can do. It is tough. It is tough. I don’t know all of the information that was done. I just hope that everything will be OK.” “In this game, you always know in the back of your head that this is a very physical sport, this is a very, very aggressive, physical sport and it is tough to really talk about that, especially when you are asking me if it was me. It could be anybody, but it doesn’t really hit until it pretty much happened, like I said. All I can say right now is that I am praying for him and his family, and I hope that he makes it out in one piece.”

Running back Nick Chubb was also asked about Hamlin:

“…Team meeting, first thing we brought up was that situation. We are all praying for him. Hoping for the best. It is a tough situation for everyone. It is a lot to process. Now we are all just praying for him.”

“It is a crazy situation just overall. It is tough to even talk about. For now, we are all just praying for him and hoping he comes out of this.”

“It is a lot to process. I haven’t really gotten that far. Just taking it day by day. That is just too far down the road to even think about right now.”

Second-year cornerback and fellow defensive back added:

“Obviously, I give my condolences to him and his family. It is heartbreaking. Obviously, I didn’t know him personally, but I can only imagine what his family is going through and his teammates are going through. Keep them close to him. It is definitely a scary, scary sight.”

“…I kind of try not to think like that. I don’t like thinking negatively. Obviously, that could have happened to anybody so that is the scary part. One play away. You can see that it can almost take your life.”

“It just shows that outside people are starting to see that we aren’t just football players; we are humans. I feel like an event like that and what happened shows that we are humans fist. I am glad that they stopped the game. It just shows that we are humans, and we try to go out there and put on a show, but at the end of the day, our safety and our life matters.”

