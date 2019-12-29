Browns, Bengals exchange early touchdowns

The Browns scored the first touchdown of the day in the NFL.

It didn’t take long with the Browns needing only three plays to go 56 yards after D'Ernest Johnson returned the opening kickoff 47 yards.

Nick Chubb, vying to lead the league in rushing, had runs of 4 and 6 yards before Baker Mayfield went deep.

Mayfield found Damion Ratley open for a 46-yard touchdown with 13:32 remaining in the first quarter.

It was Ratley’s first career touchdown, and Cleveland’s sixth opening drive touchdown of the season.

But the Bengals marched right down the field on their first possession. Joe Mixon‘s 41-yard run set up Andy Dalton‘s 15-yard pass to C.J. Uzomah.

It was only the Bengals’ second opening drive touchdown of the season.

Mixon had 50 yards on three carries on the opening drive.