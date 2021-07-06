Browns begin stadium décor change for 75th anniversary

The Cleveland Browns will celebrate their 75th anniversary this season. The team hopes that they will give fans more to celebrate on the field but will do all they can to celebrate the franchise’s storied history off the field as well.

Yesterday, we shared the team’s social media tease of some kind of reveal coming in a few weeks. While the assumption is that this is related to a 75th-anniversary uniform, there is no confirmation of what the team is teasing.

With so much history to celebrate, even if very little recent history is worth celebrating outside of the 2020 season, it will be interesting what the team has in store. Legends like Jim Brown, Bernie Kosar and Josh Cribbs have been highly involved with the team for years but could we see a parade of Browns from the past in Cleveland this year?

The team has started some of the decor changes for the upcoming 75th-anniversary celebration on the outside of First Energy Stadium:

#Browns have started to decorate First Energy Stadium with 75th Anniversary banners pic.twitter.com/qYI63hvGPR — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) July 5, 2021

With the State of Ohio lifting COVID-19 restrictions, Cleveland should be able to celebrate this season with a myriad of events in and around the stadium. With the NFL draft held between the stadium and lake, the Browns could repurpose the use of that area for some events.

It will be interesting to see what the team has in store to celebrate their 75th anniversary. We now have an early look at some of the signage that will be used in and around the stadium for it.