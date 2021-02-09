Browns begin at No. 7 in ESPN’s 2021 NFL power rankings

The Super Bowl is officially over and it’s time to look towards the 2021 season. The talking heads at ESPN have provided us with their early NFL Power Rankings. Usually I would dread reading a piece like this, but ESPN ranked the Cleveland Browns inside the top 10 at number seven.

My first reaction to seeing Cleveland ranked at number seven was shocked as our friends at BetMGM have given the Browns the 10th-best odds to take home the Lombardi next year. Seventh is a solid jump from that. The Browns are the fourth-highest ranked team in the AFC and the second highest from the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens are one spot higher at sixth.

It is not shocking to see the Baltimore Ravens ranked higher, and as a Cleveland fan, it is honestly a relief to the Browns this high at all. In other AFC North news, the Pittsburgh Steelers are ranked at 11th and the Cincinnati Bengals are ranked 27th.