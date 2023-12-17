Browns, Bears tied 7-7 at halftime

With sloppy conditions in Cleveland, the Browns and Bears are tied 7-7 at halftime.

The Bears got on the board first after a Joe Flacco interception gave the club first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. It took a while to get there, but eventually quarterback Justin Fields tossed a 5-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet. Fields evaded defensive end Myles Garrett in the backfield and rolled to his left to get the ball off.

The Browns came back to put up a touchdown of their own with a 12-play, 84-yard drive. Flacco connected with David Njoku in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard score. The Browns had kept their possession going by inserting Dorian Thompson-Robinson on fourth-and-2 in the red zone, and he completed a short pass to Jerome Ford for a 5-yard gain.

Flacco ended the first half 14-of-23 for 140 yards with a touchdown and a pick. The Browns run game has been non-existent with Ford taking four carries for 11 yards. Kareem Hunt has four carries for 1 yard.

Amari Cooper leads with three catches for 48 yards.

On the other side, Justin Fields is 12-of-21 for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The pick came on the last play of the half when the Bears tried to throw a Hail Mary and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah caught it in the end zone.

Battling an ankle injury, DJ Moore has three catches for 55 yards. Kmet has five catches for 23 yards with his TD.

Cleveland's offensive line has been depleted, with guard Joel Bitonio questionable to return with a back injury.

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an injury.

The Browns elected to receive the opening kickoff, so the Bears will have the ball first to start the second half.