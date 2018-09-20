Browns ban sideline reporter 8 games for yelling at official during Saints game

Officials during Sunday’s Browns-Saints game reportedly got an earful from a sideline reporter, who was subsequently suspended. (Getty)

This isn’t part of the job description.

The Cleveland Browns have suspended sideline reporter Nathan Zegura from the team’s radio broadcast for eight games.

His offense? Yelling at an official. A game official, that is.

Cleveland sports radio host in hot water

Cleveland.com reports that Zegura, a Cleveland sports radio staple who hosts a weekday Browns show and contributes to the team’s pre-game and post-game broadcasts in addition to his sideline gig, won’t return to reporting duties until Nov. 25.

He will reportedly also be banned from all gameday duties while serving a two-week suspension for his daily show.

According to the report, Zegura forgot that he was, well, working on Sunday when he decided to take on the role of drunken fan with a good seat and yelled at an official for a call that he didn’t like. Officials then reportedly ordered Zegura to change his location.

All of this, of course, is completely unprofessional while not wholly surprising coming from the local sports radio guy.

Not Zegura’s first offense

The Browns have reprimanded Zegura before, the report states. What his prior infraction was is not clear.

Here’s guessing whatever part of his personality deemed yelling at a referee a good idea is a significant part of his appeal to his listeners.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Meyer’s grim warning to NFL team about Aaron Hernandez

• School official sorry for racist remark about Texans QB

• New book claims Brady feels ‘trapped’ with Belichick

• Red Sox fans make problematic discovery

