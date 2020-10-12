Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went for X-rays on his ribs after Sunday’s win over the Colts, but they didn’t show anything that will keep him out of the lineup.

The Browns announced that the X-rays were negative. The quarterback was shaken up on a hit by Colts defensive end Justin Houston and got looked at in the sideline medical tent before returning to the game.

Before the results came back, Mayfield told reporters that he had no intention of missing Cleveland’s Week Six game against the Steelers.

“Oh, yeah. Mama didn’t raise no wuss,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Next week’s game will be the first time Browns defensive end Myles Garrett faces the Steelers since hitting quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet last November. That earned him a six-game suspension and angry responses from Pittsburgh when he accused Rudolph of using a racial slur before the helmet swing.

That would have drawn attention to next week’s game regardless of the records. The fact that the Browns are 4-1 and the Steelers are 4-0 will only increase the eyeballs tuned in to the AFC North matchup.

Browns say Baker Mayfield X-rays were negative originally appeared on Pro Football Talk