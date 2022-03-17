How Browns' Baker Mayfield situation impacts Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Could Browns make sense for Jimmy if they move on from Baker? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Browns might have emerged as a trade partner with the 49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo.

After reports surfaced that Cleveland would be meeting with Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson regarding a potential trade, Browns incumbent QB Baker Mayfield spoke out on social media. The quarterback thanked the fans and the city of the team that drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

There are multiple clubs interested in trading with the Texans, including the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. According to ESPN Insider Chris Mortensen, regardless of where Watson decides his next destination is, the Browns are moving on from Mayfield.

Interesting note from @mortreport on ESPN just now while talking Baker/Browns ("they're breaking up regardless" of Watson) -- they "want an adult at" QB.



"Jimmy Garoppolo is one I would not ignore for Cleveland." — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 16, 2022

Harsh words from the club regarding what they see in the leadership abilities of their franchise quarterback. If Cleveland is prioritizing a play-caller who is well respected in the locker room, Garoppolo could be just the right fit.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Browns have been interested in trading for Garoppolo. Before New England sent their then-backup quarterback to the 49ers, Cleveland was in the mix. While the Browns' front office has gone through a few changes since 2017, the interest has not.

When #Browns made an offer for Jimmy Garoppolo during the draft, they didnâ€™t offer a 1st. Just a 2nd & change. Pats wait & take this deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

Along with taking the 49ers deep into the postseason twice in his four-and-a-half seasons in the Bay Area, Garoppolo is known for his leadership qualities. When the franchise decided to make a blockbuster trade to draft the quarterback of their future in Trey Lance, the locker room’s support of the veteran quarterback never wavered.

Garoppolo remained calm and confident throughout the 2021 season knowing his future with the club was uncertain. When the 49ers lost four of five games in the first half of the season, the 30-year old ignored calls from outside team headquarters to see what the rookie could do.

Not only did Garoppolo end the 2021 season a few plays away from another Super Bowl appearance, he also played through multiple injuries. The veteran quarterback battled through a calf injury suffered in Week 4 vs. Seattle, a thumb injury in Week 16 and a subsequent shoulder injury in Week 17 that will require surgery.

The new league year has begun, and Garoppolo is still on the 49ers roster made possible by adjustments to the contracts of Arik Armstead and George Kittle. The 49ers will wait with the rest of the league for Watson to make a choice about his future being the Browns, or another franchise.

