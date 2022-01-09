Browns Baker Mayfield has shoulder surgery scheduled

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. A season that failed the team’s expectations ended on a high note against many of the Bengals backups. Cleveland provided their home fans with something positive to watch without concern about NFL draft positioning.

For the Browns future, the health of QB Baker Mayfield is the most important thing. Early on Sunday, we covered a report from NFL Network that the team and Mayfield left their exit meeting with a plan for a reunion in 2022.

As has been known since earlier in the season, Mayfield is facing offseason shoulder surgery to deal with his torn labrum that bothered him all season.

During today’s game, the FOX broadcast team noted that Mayfield had said that he was planning to have surgery on January 19th. Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the date:

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he knocked out exit meeting with Baker Mayfield on Friday, and QB leaves season on positive note, they’re both looking forward to him getting shoulder surgery taken care of Jan. 19 — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) January 9, 2022

Mayfield will face significant recovery time following his surgery but should not have any issues with the start of the season. The Browns need a healthy quarterback to reach their goals next season. That starts on January 19th with Mayfield’s surgery.