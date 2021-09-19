Browns' Baker Mayfield exits with shoulder injury after interception vs. Texans

Baker Mayfield briefly exits with shoulder injury after interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baker Mayfield briefly exited the Browns' Week 2 game against the Texans after suffering a shoulder injury.

Mayfield was injured after throwing an interception and trying to tackle Justin Reid in the open field.

Here's the Baker Mayfield interception and subsequent injury.



Seems like Anthony Schwartz gave up on his route, so it ends up being an overthrown INT.



Baker gets in on the tackle, and Justin Reid drove hard right through Mayfield's left shoulder.pic.twitter.com/20MA6sTH2b — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 19, 2021

After heading to the locker room, Mayfield returned to the field and re-entered the game without missing any time.

The Browns appear to have avoided a disaster, but Mayfield's health is worth monitoring ahead of the Bears' Week 3 matchup with Cleveland.