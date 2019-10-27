Browns' back-to-back-to-back blunders made unique NFL history

NBC Sports Boston Staff
By coughing away the ball on three straight plays Sunday afternoon in their loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, the Cleveland Browns made rare history - and not the good kind, either, according to the NFL's research department:

The Browns did manage to end the Patriots' streak of quarters without an offensive touchdown scored on, but not much else went right.

