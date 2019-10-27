Browns' back-to-back-to-back blunders made unique NFL history

By coughing away the ball on three straight plays Sunday afternoon in their loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, the Cleveland Browns made rare history - and not the good kind, either, according to the NFL's research department:

The Browns had turnovers on 3 consecutive offensive plays against the @Patriots.



This is the 1st time that any team has done so since the Dolphins had 3 consecutive turnovers Week 1, 2012 vs the Texans, and only the 7th time it has been done since 2000.#CLEvsNE | #PatsNation



— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 27, 2019

The Browns did manage to end the Patriots' streak of quarters without an offensive touchdown scored on, but not much else went right.

