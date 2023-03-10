Browns attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout as the turn over every stone

Odell Beckham Jr. held a workout for NFL teams today, over a year removed from his ACL tear, and there was one shocking team in attendance. The Cleveland Browns, Beckham Jr.’s former team, sent representatives to see how he looked with free agency just a few days away.

Despite Beckham Jr.’s previous stay ending in a rocky manner, apparently, veteran wide receivers are lining up to play with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Wide receiver will also be a pressing need in the 2023 NFL Draft to get a young and explosive target, but being greedy at wide receiver is a great recipe for winning.

