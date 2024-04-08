Browns in attendance for WR Xavier Weaver’s Pro Day last week

The 2024 NFL draft is about two and a half weeks away, and teams are looking to finalize their boards before it starts. Cleveland continues to do its homework on this loaded wide receiver class as they attended the pro day of Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver.

Weaver is an older prospect who started his career at UCF for four seasons before transferring to Colorado this past year. 2023 was his best season as one of Colorado’s top options, totaling 68 catches for 908 yards and four touchdowns.

If the Browns select Weaver, it won’t be until day three of the draft. At six feet tall and only 170 pounds, Weaver is an undersized player. However, there are some intriguing aspects of his game; Weaver is a polished route runner with great change of direction ability.

Weaver accelerates to his top speed quickly and has decent long speed but lacks the elite speed to challenge defenses vertically. If Cleveland is looking to address the position late in the draft with a guy who has some decent upside, Weaver would be an alright option.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire