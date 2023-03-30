Browns in attendance at Florida’s pro day with Gervon Dexter as the target

With the 2023 NFL Draft less than a month away, the Cleveland Browns are getting busy identifying and prioritizing prospects to add to their roster. Even with bumping down to the 74th overall pick to land wide receiver Elijah Moore, there are still plenty of tantalizing options in the middle of the draft. And the Browns are watching one today as they are in attendance at Florida’s pro day, presumably to get eyes on defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Even with the Browns adding three defensive tackles in free agency, including Dalvin Tomlinson, the team may be looking for a highly athletic piece to give themselves four years to mold on a rookie contract. The majority of their defensive tackles enter 2023 in a contract year including Jordan Elliott and the newly signed Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill.

That is also Browns' AGM Glenn Cook standing with Jim Caldwell and Josh McCown at Florida's pro day. Gervon Dexter would be the presumed prospect to watch today. https://t.co/7IYoHkEwK9 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 30, 2023

More NFL Draft!

30 Browns draft prospects in 30 days: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn Podcast: Could the Browns look for a future backup QB in the 2023 NFL Draft? Browns hosting Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks on pre-draft visit Who did the Browns land in ESPN's latest seven-round mock draft? 30 Browns draft prospects in 30 days: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire