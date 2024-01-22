Browns assistant WR coach Callie Brownson will coach WRs at the Senior Bowl

Callie Brownson becomes the second member of the Cleveland Browns to be named to the Senior Bowl coaching staff.

First, it was secondary coach Ephraim Banda who was named as the defensive coordinator of the National squad, and now Brownson (who serves as the assistant wide receivers coach in Cleveland) will coach the National wide receivers at the Senior Bowl in February.

This is the first offseason step toward the 2024 NFL draft and officially kicks us off into draft season.

Among those that Brownson will coach include former Kent State to North Carolina transfer Tez Walker, YAC specialist Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky, and Brenden Rice (the son of Jerry Rice).

Will the Browns end up selecting one of these receivers they will get a closer look at while down in Mobile?

