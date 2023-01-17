Browns Assistant GM Glenn Cook does not get second interview with Titans

While the Cleveland Browns passed on some great news today, announcing the hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, assistant general manager Glenn Cook did not get good news. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cook, who interviewed for the vacant general manager role with the Tennessee Titans, has not been named a finalist for the job.

The Browns were rewarded two compensatory picks a year ago when the Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to replace Rick Spielman. If Cook also gets a GM job, the Browns would get two more third rounders. With the GM jobs drying up around the league, however, the Browns may have to wait until next year for those picks.

