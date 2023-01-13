Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook interviewing with Titans today

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their own defensive coordinator search, but they have one of their own participating in another team’s search as well. As the Tennessee Titans look for a new general manager, they are bringing in Cleveland’s assistant general manager Glenn Cook for an interview.

Just as they received a year ago when Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired by the Minnesota Vikings, the Browns would receive two third round compensatory picks if Cook were to be hired by the Titans. The Browns currently hold eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft but could get another one soon.

