Browns assistant coach Callie Brownson throws out first pitch for the Guardians

On Friday night, Cleveland Browns assistant wide receiver coach Callie Brownson threw out the first pitch for the Guardians Pride Night game. Since joining the Browns as Kevin Stefanski’s Chief of Staff in 2020, Brownson has made NFL history on more than one occasion.

On November 29th, 2020, Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game, with Drew Petzing missing that week’s game. She would go on to fill in as the team’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, with Chad O’Shea also missing a game.

Brownson’s NFL career began as a scout for the New York Jets in 2017. Last season, prior to the 2023 season, the team promoted Brownson to assistant wide receivers coach, a position she will still hold in the upcoming 2024 season.

The Browns will report for training camp in a little over a month on July 22nd and 23rd and head to The Greenbrier shortly after that.

