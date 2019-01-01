Browns apparently not on Adam Gase’s list

Former Dolphins coach Adam Gase might be a popular name in this hiring circuit, but he’s apparently not thinking about the Browns.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have no plans to interview Gase for their vacancy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s a mild surprise, as the dot-connecting that flowed from Gase’s relationship with Peyton Manning to Manning’s relationship with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam along with Gase’s reputation as a sharp offensive coach made it a logical conclusion.

Haslam has also tried to interview Gase before, so perhaps he just doesn’t like cold weather or the is sick of the color orange.

Gase is scheduled to interview with the Cardinals tomorrow and has two other interviews lined up.

The Browns have yet to request permission to interview Josh McDaniels either, despite previous interest.

The news that Gase isn’t a factor has to be good news for Browns wideout Jarvis Landry, who tweeted out laughing emojis upon the news of his former coach’s ouster from Miami.

The Browns are interviewing Gregg Williams today, and will also interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. They’ve requested permission to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell, and Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

They’ve also touched base with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, and could expand the search.