Browns' Mayfield defends Odell Beckham Jr

Baker Mayfield defended the character of new Cleveland Browns team-mate Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns acquired star wide receiver Beckham and Olivier Vernon in a blockbuster NFL trade with the New York Giants.

Beckham – a three-time Pro Bowler – has been known for his fiery personality both on and off the field, but Mayfield believes that will not be an issue.

"You could say the same thing about me. You don't want to tame it, you just let them be themselves and make plays," Mayfield said.

"That's who they are, when it comes down to it. The guys in that locker room, you're going to love playing with them. And I know from Saquon [Barkley] and Sterling Shepard that I'm very close with, I know exactly who OBJ is inside the locker room and who he is to his teammates.

"That's the most important thing. People can have their attitudes and perspective on it, but he's himself and he has his team-mates' back."

As part of the Beckham trade, the Giants received the Browns' first-round and third-round picks in 2019 as well as safety Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham compiled 5,476 yards on 390 receptions with 44 receiving touchdowns in 59 games with the Giants.