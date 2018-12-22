NFL: Browns' Jabrill Peppers mad at 'disrespectful' Bengals

Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers has hit out at the Cincinnati Bengals, branding his side’s AFC North rivals as "disrespectful" ahead of their game on Sunday.

Peppers does not need any inflammatory comments from his opponents to get him fired up for the match at FirstEnergy Stadium, as he is still mad about some of the things the Bengals said before Cleveland's 35-20 road win over Marvin Lewis' team last month.

There was some trash talking from both teams at that match, and some of the Bengals players had to be separated from Peppers and fellow Browns safety Damarious Randall during pre-game warm-ups.

Peppers has revealed one of the Bengals players went too far with his comments by telling him, "Why are you talking? You play for the Browns."

"That was probably the most disrespectful thing somebody said to us," Peppers said to Cleveland.com.

"That's why I think we're going to come out here with the same type of tenacity. Because stuff like that, that sticks with you.

"Like these guys really, really don't respect us as an organisation and as players. So that makes you want to go out there with that extra oomph."

The presence of former Browns head coach Hue Jackson on the Cincinnati sidelines provides further motivation for Peppers and his team-mates.

The Bengals hired Jackson as a special assistant on November 13, two weeks after Cleveland fired him.

"Thankful that he brought me here — but still looking forward to kicking his a** again," Peppers said of Jackson.