Browns' Antonio Callaway suspended 4 games for violating drug policy

So far, it’s mostly been hype and fun for the Cleveland Browns.

But the first bump came Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Receiver Antonio Callaway suspended four games

The Browns announced on Friday that second-year receiver Antonio Callaway has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season. (AP)

In a statement, Callaway said, “I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

General manager John Dorsey expressed disappointment in Callaway.

“We’re disappointed in Antonio,” Dorsey said in a statement. “Freddie and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand. He understands our expectations of him.

“We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost.”

Latest issue for Callaway

This is the latest issue for former University of Florida product Callaway, who was one of the most talented receivers in last year’s draft but had a considerable list of off-field concerns.

He was suspended for the entire 2017 season, one of nine Gators players accused of using stolen credit cards; he allegedly spent over $2,000 on a laptop and headphones.

He failed his NFL scouting combine drug test, testing positive for marijuana, though his agent claimed it was a diluted sample. (Keep in mind, players know they’re going to be drug tested at the combine.)

Story continues

As a freshman at Florida, Callaway was investigated for sexual assault, and the school’s Title IX officer ultimately didn’t bring charges; Callaway claimed he was “so stoned I had no interest in having sex with anyone” and there was no evidence of force on the woman bringing the accusation.

He was also cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession in May 2017.

More from Yahoo Sports: