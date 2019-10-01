Browns get Antonio Callaway back at a good time

Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway returns this week from a four-game suspension, and it’s coming at a good time.

Fellow receiver Jarvis Landry is in the concussion protocol and it’s unclear whether he’ll practice this week or play on Monday night against the 49ers. That means Callaway may be asked to play a significant role in the offense in his first game back. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens thinks Callaway will be ready.

“I’m assuming he’s been doing his part in getting in shape and getting ready to go,’’ Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com. “So I expect nothing else out of Antonio and I look forward to getting him back.”

Last year Callaway was the Browns’ No. 2 wide receiver, behind Landry. This year he’ll be bumped down the depth chart with Odell Beckham in town, but if Landry is out, Callaway may well be the No. 2 receiver again in his first game back.