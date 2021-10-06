Browns Anthony Walker returns from injured reserve; Elijah Lee returns

The Cleveland Browns are 3 – 1 on the young 2021 NFL season but have been far from perfect. They have also been far from healthy including multiple starters missing multiple games along with Jedrick Wills leaving all four games this year.

The team is starting to get healthier with Ronnie Harrison cleared from concussion protocol (never being concussed in the first place), Chris Hubbard likely to return to activity this week, Greg Newsom II possible to play in Week 5 and, now, the return of Anthony Walker.

The Browns designated Walker for return from injured reserve and are expecting their defensive play-caller to return to the field this week. Walker was the team’s leading tackler in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs but went on injured reserve shortly thereafter.

With the minimum three games on the reserved list finished, Walker’s return was likely after the team cut Elijah Lee on Tuesday.

Within their announcement of Walker’s return, the team also announced that Lee was added back to their practice squad. A spot on the practice squad opened up after the Houston Texans signed receiver Davion Davis off of it and onto their active roster.

With Walker’s return, it will be interesting how linebackers’ snaps are split up. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has played well in limited action but also has special teams responsibilities. Malcolm Smith filled in for Walker while he was gone and played well while Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson have taken snaps as well.

Rookie Tony Fields III could see more time on special teams with Lee on the practice squad, unless the Browns elevate him for the game this week. Fields struggled with injuries throughout training camp.