Browns make another quality move signing TE Jordan Akins to 2-year deal

As the first week of NFL free agency continues into the weekend the Cleveland Browns continue to make quality moves.

Looking to upgrade the depth behind David Njoku after a bad season from Harrison Bryant, the team has signed former Houston Texan tight end Jordan Akins. Akins agreed to a two-year contract worth a maximum of $5.2 million.

This will reunite Akins with his former quarterback Deshaun Watson after the pair played together for three seasons in Houston. Akins is coming off his best season as a pro with 37 catches for 495 yards and five touchdowns earning a 72.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Akins is a big target in the red zone at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds with reliable hands only having one dropped pass in 49 targets for a terrible Texans team last season.

The team continues to address needs without handing out massive deals taking up loads of space, the really nice week of free agency continues as the Browns look to be contenders in 2023.

More Latest Browns News!

Dalvin Tomlinson is going to 'open a lot of opportunities for other guys'

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire