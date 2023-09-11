Browns announcer Jim Donovan announces he's taking medical leave

Sep. 10—Longtime radio voice of the Browns Jim Donovan announced after his Sept. 10 broadcast he is stepping away from his duties and take a medical leave to continue treatment for his bout with leukemia.

Donovan — the longtime sports anchor for WKYC Channel 3 — has been the Browns announcer since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999.

"I promise I'll be a listener, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Jimmy declared Sunday ❤https://t.co/4vbtkL5sdl pic.twitter.com/FHigfZUZ0k

"I truly appreciate everyone's support," said Donovan. "I promise I'll be a listener, and I'll be back as soon as I can."

Donovan said he will appear on WKYC's "Front Row" on Sept. 11 to recap the Browns' 24-3 win over the Bengals.

#Browns play-by-play voice Jim Donovan announces over the air that he'll be stepping aside to continue treatment. Chris Rose will take over until Donovan is able to return.

Chris Rose — the Browns' preseason announcer for telecasts — will reportedly take over in Donovan's absence.

Last May, Donovan announced on "Front Row" his leukemia had relapsed.

"If you've known me and if you've followed me through the years here at Channel 3 and with the Cleveland Browns, you know that I've had a long battle with leukemia to the point where I had a bone marrow transplant about 11 and a half years ago. Well, my concerns were confirmed, and by that I mean it was told to me that I had had a relapse of leukemia.

"... As far as my availability through all of this, I will be here at Channel 3 and on the radio as much as I can be," said Donovan. "But there are going to be periods of time where I might not be with you. That might be for a day, it might be for a longer period of time. We'll just have to see how the treatment plan goes and see how I react to it all this."