Browns announce six more players on COVID list, add four others

The Cleveland Browns continue to be decimated by COVID-19 related issues on the roster. A day after announcing a variety of players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team earlier announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski was placed on the list.

As was reported earlier on Wednesday, the team made it official that quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the COVID-19 list. The team announced five other players were also added to the list along with Mayfield Wednesday morning:

CB Troy Hill

S John Johnson III

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S Nate Meadors (practice squad/COVID-19 list)

In response, the team made a few additions. WR Ja’Marcus Bradley was signed to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. Three others were signed to the practice squad: TE Nick Guggemos, WR Alexander Hollins and T Elijah Nkansah.

As of this writing, Cleveland has 15 players from their active roster and three from their practice squad currently out due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 lists.