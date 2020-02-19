Browns announce six additions to coaching staff

The Browns confirmed the hiring of former Cowboys linebackers coach Ben Bloom on Wednesday and also announced five other hires.

Those other new additions are defensive quality control coach Stephen Bravo-Brown, coaching assistant Ryan Cordell), assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch and offensive quality control coach Seitu Smith. Bloom will be a senior defensive assistant.

Cordell was with the Browns as a football research analyst last year and previously worked for the 49ers, but all the other hires are from outside the organization. Lynch was an intern with the Vikings in 2013 when Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was in Minnesota.

The new hires leave the Browns with 20 assistants heading into Stefanski’s first year on the job.