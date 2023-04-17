Browns announce the re-signing of three depth players

The Cleveland Browns have added high-quality starters like defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and safety Juan Thornhill this offseason. However, they have also added competitive depth pieces, including some of their own. And now, they have announced the re-signing of three more depth pieces as NFL free agency continues along closer to the 2023 NFL draft.

Bringing back three players who have all seen significant time on the field for the team, the Browns are looking to breed competition in training camp. None of the three retained will be guaranteed a roster spot but will compete for a spot on the final 53-man roster. Who were those three players?

OG Michael Dunn

Browns NFL free agency

By bringing back Michael Dunn today, the Browns also bring back a player that has played quite a few spot snaps for the team. He even started two games in 2021 against the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders. A sturdy depth piece over the past couple of seasons, Dunn solidifies the offensive line room in Cleveland.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Browns NFL free agency

Thomas Graham Jr. started in the nickel in the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the departure of Greedy Williams to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns are never going to turn down depth in their secondary. While Graham Jr. is not a lock to make the team, he breeds competition in a deep group.

DT Ben Stille

Browns NFL free agency

The Browns have overhauled their defensive tackle room this offseason with Tomlinson, and summer competition pieces in Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill. They now add another competitive piece for camp by re-signing Ben Stille. The Browns could still add another veteran and another rookie through the draft, so Stille’s roster spot is far from firm.

