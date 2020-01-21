Browns announce Odell Beckham Jr. had core muscle surgery

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury; the procedure was Tuesday morning.

The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers of the Vincera Core Institute in Philadelphia; Meyers is an expert in core muscle injuries, sometimes still called sports hernias.

The Browns said Beckham is expected to make a full recovery, though no timeline was given on the rehab and recovery process.

Beckham was listed with a groin injury on Cleveland’s injury report over the last weeks of the season.

In his first season with the Browns, he played all 16 games, with 74 catches for 1,035 yards.

The Cleveland Browns announced that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent core muscle surgery on Tuesday. (AP/David Richard)

