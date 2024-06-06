Browns announce multi-year contract extensions for Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

Jun. 5—After years and years of hiring coaches and general managers and then paying them not to do their jobs after firing them, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are convinced they finally have a winning combination.

The Browns on June 5 announced multi-year contract extensions for general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski — the only time that has happened since the Haslams bought the Browns from Randy Lerner in 2012.

Stefanski was hired on Jan. 13, 2020. Berry was named general manager two weeks later. Berry worked in the Browns' personnel department from 2016-18 and then spent 2019 as the Eagles' vice president of football operations.

Together Berry and Stefanski led the Browns to playoff appearances in 2020 and 2023. The Browns hadn't been to the playoffs twice in four years since they advanced to the postseason every year from 1985-89 when Bernie Kosar was their quarterback.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win.

"We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise."

The Browns were 6-10 under Freddie Kitchens in 2019 then 11-5 in 2020. Stefanski was named Coach of the Year. They were 8-9 in 2021 when Baker Mayfield tried to play through a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury then 7-10 in 2022 when Jacoby Brissett started the first 11 games while Deshaun Watson was banished for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Last year was the most impressive of all. The Browns finished 11-6 and made the playoffs despite losing star running back Nick Chubb in the second game and despite needing to use four different starting quarterbacks because of injuries.

"Nothing changes for us," Stefanski said after expressing his gratitude toward the Haslams. "We walk in this building when you're talking about Andrew and myself, and I think every coach, every player, you walk in here and you have a job to do and we focus on that job.

"We have work to do. Until you've got that final one checked off, you haven't done it. And for us, there's one goal for every football team, every franchise, and that's where we'll keep our sight. Obviously in between you try to win some ball games and do right by the community and those type of things, but we and all 32 clubs, we have one thing in mind."

Fifty-eight Super Bowls have been played. The Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars are the only teams to have never played in the Super Bowl.

No coach or general manager has lasted more than four years in Cleveland since the Browns returned in 1999. Bill Belichick coached them from 1991-95 before former owner Art Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore in 1996.

A Browns general manager-coach duo has not been together longer than four years since Peter Hadhazy was general manager from 1974-84 and Sam Rutigilano was head coach from 1978-mid 1984.