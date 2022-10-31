Browns announce Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Perrion Winfrey, 5 other inactives vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives as they get ready to square off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Listing seven players as inactive, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey are among them.

Owusu-Koramoah entered the game as questionable after being listed on the injury list all week. Winfrey appears to be a healthy scratch as he has yet to find his footing. Cornerback Denzel Ward, tight end David Njoku, guard Wyatt Teller, tackle Chris Hubbard, and quarterback Kellen Mond round out the rest of the list.

