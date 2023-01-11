The Browns have lined up a number of candidates for the defensive coordinator vacancy they created by firing Joe Woods earlier this week and one of them is meeting with the team on Wednesday.

The team announced that they are interviewing Jim Schwartz for the position. They have also requested interviews with Jerod Mayo, Brian Flores, and Sean Desai.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports Flores is scheduled to meet with the team on Thursday.

Schwartz spent the last two seasons as a senior defensive assistant in Tennessee. He spent five years as the defensive coordinator of the Eagles and won Super Bowl LII during his time in Philadelphia. He went 29-51 over five seasons as the head coach of the Lions from 2009 to 2013.

Browns announce interview with Jim Schwartz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk