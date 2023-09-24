Browns announce Greg Newsome II, James Hudson III, other inactives vs. Titans

The Cleveland Browns are just about set to take the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium as they look to advance to 2-1 on the season. They will be taking on the Tennessee Titans today, who are also looking to advance to 2-1 on the season. Just as they do every week 90 minutes before kickoff, the Browns have announced their inactives from the gameday roster. This week, this list of six players is highlighted by cornerback Greg Newsome II and offensive tackle James Hudson III.

Other than that, the Browns have listed four rookies who are buried on the depth chart as gameday inactives to join the injured cornerback and offensive tackle. As the Browns look to squeeze out a win at home, they will likely depend more on rookie cornerback Cameron Mitchell to take on the workload in the nickel. They also promoted veteran tackle Ty Nsehke from the practice squad to serve as the reserve lineman in this game as well.

Here is the full list of the six players who will not suit up against the Titans today.

our list of inactives for Week 3 pic.twitter.com/OlgVQJzPuY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2023

CB Greg Newsome II

Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

OT James Hudson III

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

DT Siaki Ika

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

S Ronnie Hickman

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

C Luke Wypler

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

DE Isaiah McGuire

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire