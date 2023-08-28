Browns announce Dustin Hopkins trade, put Drew Forbes on NFI and cut Wes Martin

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is officially a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns announced the previously reported trade involving Hopkins on Monday afternoon. They sent the Chargers a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for the veteran kicker.

Hopkins is joining the team because Cade York struggled to make kicks throughout the preseason. He was 4-of-8 on field goals and missed potential game-winners — one was blocked — the last couple of weeks.

There are reports that York, who was a 2021 fourth-round pick, will be waived, but the Browns have not announced any move involving him.

They did announce that guard Drew Forbes will open the season on the non-football illness and that guard Wes Martin has been released. Forbes appeared in 12 games for the Browns over the last three years while Martin has 38 games of experience with Washington.