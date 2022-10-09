Browns announce Demetric Felton, 7 other inactives vs. Chargers

As the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers get set for battle, the list of inactives has dropped. As the Browns announce eight inactives, running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton is among them. After elevating Chester Rogers from the practice squad again this week to return kicks, Felton’s role has been reduced to ashes.

Rogers can be elevated one more time from the practice squad before the Browns have to sign him to the active roster to have him dress on Sundays. One has to wonder if Felton’s roster spot could be on shaky ground in a week or two.

The other inactives listed for today’s game are quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Michael Woods II, safety Richard LeCounte, offensive linemen Joe Haeg and Chris Hubbard, and tight end Miller Forristall.

