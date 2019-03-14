Browns announce deal with Eric Kush

The Browns announced that they have signed four free agents on Thursday.

Three of those additions — defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, linebacker Adarius Taylor and tight end Demetrius Harris — were previously reported. The fourth is offensive lineman Eric Kush, whose move from Chicago to Cleveland had thus far escaped notice.

Kush entered the NFL as a Chiefs sixth-round pick in 2013. Browns General Manager John Dorsey held the same job in Kansas City at the time.

Kush spent the last three years in Chicago, but did not play at all in 2017 because of a torn hamstring. He opened last season as the starting left guard, but rookie James Daniels took over after Kush hurt his neck around midseason. He returned to action and made one start at right guard in place of the injured Kyle Long before Bryan Witzmann stepped in for the rest of the year.

With Kevin Zeitler off to the Giants, Austin Corbett will be the right guard for Cleveland in 2019. Kush will likely back up Corbett and left guard Joel Bitonio.