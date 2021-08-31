The Browns have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season.

All eight of the team’s draft picks have made it through the cut and all seven 2020 picks also remain on the active roster. There are 22 players back on offense from last season, but 12 new defensive players make it clear where the Browns were focused on making changes this offseason.

The Browns placed guard Drew Forbes and tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve. Neither player will be able to return to the team this year.

They also placed wide receiver Davion Davis on the suspended list and released cornerback Brian Allen, defensive tackle Sheldon Day, linebacker Elijah Lee, and wide receiver JoJo Natson.

Safety Elijah Benton, wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, tight end Jordan Franks, guard Colby Gossett, defensive end Porter Gustin, linebacker Willie Harvey, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, defensive end Joe Jackson, running back John Kelly, quarterback Kyle Lauletta, defensive end Cameron Malveaux, tight end Kyle Markway, safety Jovante Moffatt, center Javon Patterson, safety Sheldrick Redwine, cornerback Emmanuel Rugamba, linebacker Tegray Scales, fullback Johnny Stanton, defensive end Curtis Weaver, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson were all placed on waivers.

Browns announce cuts, set initial 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk