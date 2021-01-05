Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19 as outbreak continues

Cleveland Browns fans couldn’t celebrate their first playoff appearance in 18 years for long. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is among the five members of the team to test positive for COVID-19 as the team’s outbreak continues.

The Browns announced the news Tuesday, saying they are consulting with the league on the next steps.

We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.



Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

While Stefanski is away from the team, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach.

The Browns said two members of the coaching staff and two players also tested positive for the virus, but did not release the names of those individuals.

This story will be updated.