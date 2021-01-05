Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19 as outbreak continues

Chris Cwik
·1 min read

Cleveland Browns fans couldn’t celebrate their first playoff appearance in 18 years for long. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is among the five members of the team to test positive for COVID-19 as the team’s outbreak continues.

The Browns announced the news Tuesday, saying they are consulting with the league on the next steps.

While Stefanski is away from the team, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach.

The Browns said two members of the coaching staff and two players also tested positive for the virus, but did not release the names of those individuals.

This story will be updated.

