Browns announce 7 inactives vs. Falcons including Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

With gametime less than two hours away, the Cleveland Browns have released their seven inactives for this matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. We knew that Myles Garrett and Taven Bryan would not play, but all-in-all they will be without three of their starting defensive linemen today.

To make up for their laundry list of injuries, the Browns did sign tight end Miller Forristall off of the practice squad, and elevated defensive linemen Roderick Perry and Curtis Weaver off of the practice squad for this matchup.

Here are the seven Browns players who will not suit up as they look to advance to 3-1 on the season.

Our inactives for #CLEvsATL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022

This is no surprise as the Browns announced yesterday that he would not be traveling with the team. After a car crash that kept Garrett out of practice all week long, the Browns have opted to give him the week off to continue to rest and recover.

Clowney misses his second straight game after rolling his ankle against the New York Jets. The Browns will now likely start two rookies in Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas off the edge today.

The abosense of starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan will force youngsters Tommy Togiai (who will start) and Perrion Winfrey to step up big time against an offense that is top-10 in rushing efficiency.

Do not expect second-year quarterback Kellen Mond to be active at all unless either Jacoby Brissett or Joshua Dobbs get hit with the injury bug.

It is hard to force your way onto the field when all of training camp and preseason was missed with an injury. As the Browns continue to be a top-10 passing offense in terms of efficiency, there is no reason to try and fix something that isn’t broken.

The Browns have plenty of depth along the offensive line, with both James Hudson and Michael Dunn active in relief. While Haeg may be in the plans next year as a swing tackle, there is little reason to burn an active slot for him at this point.

The time has run out on Hubbard to be a serviceable player in this league. It is nice to have the depth to keep Hubbard on the roster, especially as a veteran leader, but there should be no desire to see him on the field for the Browns in 2022.

