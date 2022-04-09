Browns among teams that pursued Calais Campbell before his return to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns defensive line has some needs. Off of last year’s group, only Myles Garrett returns from the key starters. Veterans Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Jackson and Takk McKinley are all free agents.

Malik McDowell, who had a comeback year with the Browns in 2021, is also a free agent and was arrested earlier this offseason on serious charges.

While wide receiver got much of the attention, the defensive line has been a huge need area since the start of the offseason. Even with the signing of Taven Bryan and the trade to acquire Chase Winovich, Cleveland’s 53-man roster shows concern still on the line.

Last week, we took a look at current Browns free agents and former Browns who were free agents. Earlier this offseason, we looked at where the free-agent market stood at that time for some of Cleveland’s needs.

One of the players on the later list was Calais Campbell. The hulking lineman was pursued by a number of teams, including the Browns, before returning to the Baltimore Ravens:

A source also tells me that Calais Campbell had interest from other teams: the #Colts, the #Browns and the #Chiefs. However, the #Ravens were the most aggressive in getting it done now and in bringing Campbell home. @AdamSchefter was first to report the agreement. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 9, 2022

Campbell would have been an interesting piece with Garrett especially if Clowney also returned. At 6’8″, the former first-round pick has the length to hold the edge and the power to make things happen in the middle of the defensive line.

On the downside, Campbell will be 36 this season and the Ravens are paying him over $6 million a year plus incentives that could move the total up another $4 million total. Last year, he had just 1.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

While the Browns may have to wait out the market, the pursuit of Campbell is proof they are still looking to upgrade their weaknesses on the defensive line.