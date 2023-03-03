Browns among teams with early free agent interest In Eagles’ DE Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham has made it clear that he wants to retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but the veteran defensive end also wants to play two or three more years.

NFL free agency is set to kick off on March 15, with the early negotiation period starting 11 days from now.

Graham will have his suitors on the open market, and ESPN’s Tim McManus is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are among the team showing an early interest in the veteran pass rusher.

Eagles free agent DE Brandon Graham is generating interest from other teams, including the Browns, sources say. His preference is to finish his career in Philly but sense here is he’s open to signing elsewhere, depending on where the Eagles come in with their offer. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 3, 2023

Former Eagles assistant Jim Schwartz is now the defensive coordinator in Cleveland and he’s familiar with Graham’s style of play.

Graham started all 17 games for Philadelphia in 2022. logging 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defended.

