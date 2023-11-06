Browns: Amari Cooper tells Deshaun Watson to ‘slide sometimes’ in sideline interview
Following the Cleveland Browns 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala caught up with Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper. The dynamic duo connected on all five targets for 139 yards and a touchdown. The pair drew up a route on a 49-yard pass play on the spot displaying their strong bond. Kinkhabwala was able to catch their great chemistry during her interview with the two.
Cooper echoed the sentiments of all Browns fans when he told Watson to slide more to avoid the hits. Watson is a dynamic running threat who has no fear when running the ball. Much to the chagrin of fans and teammates alike who fear for Watson. Watson missed the last month of football after suffering a bruise in the rotator cuff after colliding with a tackler. Cooper knows that the Browns can beat any team in the NFL with Watson running the offense. Watson knows that too telling Kinkhabwala that he listens to Cooper.
"[Shoulder] feels good. Made some big throws and took care of it. Came out healthy."
Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper left Sunday with a @Browns win, full health, and momentum heading into next week.
🎤 @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/cDCufWw1qR
