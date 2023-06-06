Browns' Amari Cooper starting to look like the 'old Amari' after coming back from surgery

BEREA — The pass toward the goal post in the back of the end zone by quarterback Deshaun Watson was a little bit high.

Turns out, it didn't matter. Suddenly, Amari Cooper's arms elevated up, snagged the ball in his hands and brought it in for a catch.

No big deal, right? Just Cooper doing what the Browns receiver usually does when the ball's in his vicinity.

Except that, before Tuesday's minicamp practice, Cooper hadn't been allowed to exert himself in that way in workouts. After having surgery on a core muscle injury in February, he began returning to individual drills just last week.

Cooper was permitted to participate almost fully in practice Tuesday. It was a no-contact practice, but it was still practice.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper takes part in drills Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Berea.

"Just to come out here and be able to feel good again, it's a great feeling," Cooper said following Tuesday's practice. "You know, you never really want to play hurt. It's not very pleasant but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do."

That's what Cooper's been doing ever since he originally sustained the injury back in early December. Despite the injury, which happened days prior to the Browns' Week 14 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, he didn't miss a game.

Not only didn't Cooper miss a game, he had 17 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns over those last five games. That included a three-catch, 105-yard, two-score showing in a Week 17 win at the Washington Commanders.

Cooper didn't shy away from acknowledging the pain in the moment. Months later, he was even more honest about how much of a hindrance it was on his performance.

"A lot down the stretch," Cooper said. "Like I said before, it just wasn't very pleasant to play through it, but that's just a part of the game. But it definitely affected me, yeah."

Cooper still ended the season with his sixth 1,000-yard receiving season, with 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns on 78 catches. That wasn't just done while battling a painful injury, either.

The first 11 games of the season, Cooper was catching passes from one quarterback — Jacoby Brissett — due to Watson's suspension from the NFL. No sooner did Watson come back from the suspension than Cooper suffered the injury.

So a quarterback and receiver who hadn't had much time together prior to the regular season suddenly had even less during the season. That's something that Cooper's trying to change heading into what should be their first full season together.

Even with Cooper having to watch previous offseason workouts, he can't help but notice a difference in Watson.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) talk during drills Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Berea.

"He looks in a bit of a better groove," Cooper said. "Just having that long layoff, of course, you know you’re going to lose some rhythm, some form of rhythm, but he looks like he's really getting that back."

The Browns need that to be the case to make their offense what they believe it can be fully formed. They need Watson to get closer to the former Pro Bowl version of himself, running back Nick Chubb to just be his normal self and the receiving corps to be productive.

That would include Cooper, who's already working himself into the kind of form one would expect from him.

"Since he got out there and started doing (individual drills), he honestly looked exactly like the old Amari to me," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, "which is a guy that works really hard, comes off the ball with explosive movement, catches everything. He's looked like himself. We’re just are going to be real smart about how we bring him along."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ.

