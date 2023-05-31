Browns: Amari Cooper is on schedule and will be ready for training camp

It was revealed earlier this offseason that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had core surgery in February to fix an injury he dealt with the final month of last season. On Tuesday during a charity golf event head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cooper would see some activity this week and be ready for training camp.

Cooper had a great first season for the Browns and with a full season of Deshaun Watson and improved depth behind him he is set for another great season with the Browns. The offense is poised to have some changes in 2023 and if they are to be successful Cooper will still be a major part of that.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire