Browns: Amari Cooper breaks Josh Gordon’s single-game receiving record vs. Texans

The Cleveland Browns had a great Christmas Eve victory over the Houston Texans to get their tenth win of the year. And they did it largely behind the blazing-hot connection between quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receiver Amari Cooper. And because of that connection, the Browns have a new single-game receiving record as Cooper breaks the decade-long mark held by Josh Gordon.

Cooper finished the game with a massive 265 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 11 catches. In this game as well, Cooper also became the first Browns’ receiver to rack up back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in franchise history.

While there has been speculation that Cooper’s $20 million cap hit next year may price him off of the roster, the veteran receiver has made it abundantly clear: he is not simply replaceable.

Congrats to Cooper as he will now forever have his name in Cleveland record books and may go down as the best wide receiver to ever wear the brown and orange.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire