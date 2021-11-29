Report: Browns fear All-Pro RT Jack Conklin tore patellar tendon

Somehow, a night in which they lost to a division rival despite the opposing quarterback throwing four interceptions has gotten worse for the Cleveland Browns.

The team reportedly fears All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin tore his patellar tendon during its Sunday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If true, the diagnosis would almost certainly end Conklin's season.

Browns are concerned that standout right tackle Jack Conklin tore his patella tendon during Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to reporters after the game that Conklin had sustained a serious injury, but said he didn't know if it was a torn patellar tendon. An MRI has reportedly been scheduled to take a closer look.

Conklin, a first-team All-Pro at right tackle last season, exited the game in the first quarter after falling down hard while trying to block Ravens pass-rusher Odafe Oweh. He initially tried to walk off the field with help, but eventually had to be carted off.

The Browns soon ruled him out with a knee injury.

The Browns have already ruled Jack Conklin out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/ufMOfswNJ6 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 29, 2021

Losing Conklin would be a serious blow for the Browns in a season that has very much not gone according to plan. The Ravens loss knocked the team down to 6-6 and last place in the AFC North, with injuries already a significant issue.

Conklin, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in 2020, had been playing in his first game since Oct. 31, having spent nearly a month on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow. Sunday was supposed to be his return and a step back to health for the Browns, but now he is facing a significantly worse injury.