Browns agree to terms with Taven Bryan on a one-year deal

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Bryan, 26, leaves Jacksonville after four seasons.

The Jaguars made him a first-round choice, No. 29 overall, in 2018. He started only 17 games, while seeing action in 63.

Bryan totaled 86 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits in his time with the Jaguars.

