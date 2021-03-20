It didn’t take defensive lineman Malik Jackson long to find a job. Of course, Jackson knew for a while that the Eagles were going to make him a post-June 1 cut.

The team moved on from Jackson on Wednesday.

Jackson agreed to terms with the Browns on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Jackson, 31, signed with the Eagles in 2019 and missed all but one game of that season with a foot injury. He returned to record 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games last season.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Broncos in 2012 and played his first four seasons in Denver before going to Jacksonville for three years.

Browns agree to terms with Malik Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk