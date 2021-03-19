Browns agree to terms with Greg Senat

The Browns have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Greg Senat, who spent time with the team last season. The team announced the move.

Senat returns to Cleveland after finishing last season with the Cowboys. Senat appeared in 10 games for Dallas and played almost exclusively on special teams.

He saw action on three offensive snaps and 53 on special teams, his first career action.

The Ravens made Senat a sixth-round pick in 2018. He spent the majority of his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve, with the Ravens in 2018 and the Chiefs in 2019. He began the 2020 season on the Browns’ practice squad but was signed away by the Cowboys four weeks into the year.

Senat played football and basketball at Wagner College, a private liberal arts college in Staten Island, New York.

